IAMGOLD Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 1,758 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 85% compared to the typical volume of 950 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $3.25 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

IAG opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

