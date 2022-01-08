IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IBIBF. TD Securities raised their target price on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IBI Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBIBF opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. IBI Group has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

