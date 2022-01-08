iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iCAD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICAD. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and sold 28,750 shares worth $271,025. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 222,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

