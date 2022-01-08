Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Update

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 145.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Icade from €85.00 ($96.59) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Icade in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Icade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

OTCMKTS CDMGF opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.77. Icade has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

