IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 2.2% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after acquiring an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,634,000 after acquiring an additional 84,946 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,781,000 after acquiring an additional 85,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $576.36 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.23 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

