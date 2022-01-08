Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $1.84 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00004365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and $72,639.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00076507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.08 or 0.07638464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00076208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,982.23 or 0.99587659 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,618,247 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

