Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,644,090,000 after acquiring an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 446,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $360.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.63 and its 200 day moving average is $355.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

