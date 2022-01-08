Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after acquiring an additional 106,480 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.07. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

