Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.14.

ABBV opened at $135.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

