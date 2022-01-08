Ieq Capital LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,485,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,141 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $45,308.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $158,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

