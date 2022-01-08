Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 341.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,996 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.63.

Shares of NVDA opened at $281.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,012 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

