Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC opened at $49.18 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.