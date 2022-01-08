Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $94,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,754.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,912.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,782.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,711.71 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

