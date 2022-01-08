Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.30.

TXN stock opened at $179.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.77 and a 200 day moving average of $191.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

