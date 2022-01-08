Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after acquiring an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $273,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $525.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $529.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.89. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.82.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

