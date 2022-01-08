Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IGNY stock remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Friday. Ignyte Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

