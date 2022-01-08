Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Citigroup

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.
ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.31.
Shares of ILMN opened at $370.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.04 and a 200-day moving average of $431.57. Illumina has a one year low of $341.03 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.
In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,475 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
