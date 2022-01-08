Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Citigroup

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.31.

Shares of ILMN opened at $370.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.04 and a 200-day moving average of $431.57. Illumina has a one year low of $341.03 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illumina will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,475 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

