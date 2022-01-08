Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.92. 649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 165,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

