iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Trading 8.7% Higher

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s share price traded up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.23. 176,342 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 69,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iMedia Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $134.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.78.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts predict that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iMedia Brands news, Director Landel C. Hobbs bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,820,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iMedia Brands by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 333,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

