Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA) shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 18,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 56,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Inca One Gold Company Profile (CVE:INCA)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Inca One Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inca One Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.