Indie Asset Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Indie Asset Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 2.6% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,216,000 after acquiring an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,458,000 after acquiring an additional 260,230 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 962,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,454,000 after acquiring an additional 77,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 809,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.03. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,953. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $69.55 and a one year high of $91.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

