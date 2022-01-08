Indie Asset Partners LLC Purchases 86 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.4% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.5% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.18. 48,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,864,320. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.67 and a 200-day moving average of $145.04. The stock has a market cap of $394.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

