Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 377 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 502,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.47. 130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,611. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $83.28 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

