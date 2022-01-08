Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 534 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.50.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.82. 5,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

