Indie Asset Partners LLC Takes Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 160,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,614,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCTR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,271. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

