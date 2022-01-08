Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Trading Down 0.2%

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors.

