Ink (INK) Market Cap Tops $450,268.84

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Ink has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $450,268.84 and approximately $14,721.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00060143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00076043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.43 or 0.07650227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00075888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,989.66 or 1.00183292 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

