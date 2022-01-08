Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Update

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 229,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of IOSP stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.59. 108,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.37. Innospec has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.98%.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CL King cut their price target on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 33.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 139,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 100.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after buying an additional 120,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,835,000 after buying an additional 117,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth about $7,641,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

