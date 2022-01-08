InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InnovAge Holding Corp. is a healthcare delivery platform. The Company delivers its patient-centered care through the InnovAge Platform. InnovAge Platform is focused on frail, dual-eligible seniors as well as it serve participants primarily through Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly. InnovAge Holding Corp. is based in DENVER, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INNV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays downgraded InnovAge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded InnovAge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. William Blair downgraded InnovAge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of INNV opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that InnovAge will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

