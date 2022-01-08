Insider Buying: Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thor Industries stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

