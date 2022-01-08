Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $53,025.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $53,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $38.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARQT. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

