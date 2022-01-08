Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $2,529,977.40 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78.

On Monday, November 1st, Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $203,472.84.

NYSE ANET opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

