Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $14,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.24 and a beta of 2.29. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,026,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 790,563 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 656,730 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 811,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 588,483 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,588,000 after acquiring an additional 548,413 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDMO. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

