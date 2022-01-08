Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Sells $571,663.75 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $571,663.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 170.86 and a beta of 2.29. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,950,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

