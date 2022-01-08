Insider Selling: Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Sells 16,684 Shares of Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.05), for a total transaction of £62,565 ($84,308.04).

Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 350 ($4.72) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 365.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 369.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.13. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 287 ($3.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 412 ($5.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRW shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.79) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.66) to GBX 400 ($5.39) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.52) to GBX 430 ($5.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brewin Dolphin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 404.83 ($5.46).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

