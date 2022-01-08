Insider Selling: Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Major Shareholder Sells $116,478.00 in Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,471 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $116,478.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 92,020 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,657,280.20.

On Wednesday, December 29th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,864,294.25.

On Monday, December 27th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 71,187 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,282,077.87.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 63,063 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,135,764.63.

On Monday, December 20th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $506,808.00.

On Friday, December 17th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $123,552.50.

Shares of CCAP opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

CCAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

