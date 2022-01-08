Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells $1,052,798.74 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $185.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.79. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 62.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after buying an additional 110,996 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after buying an additional 97,639 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.