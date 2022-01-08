Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells 4,408 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GoDaddy stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,794,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

