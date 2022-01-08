Insider Selling: Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CEO Sells 9,518 Shares of Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 9,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $12,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
KALA opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $9.97.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after acquiring an additional 402,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 108,620 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,727,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 22,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 179,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 122,548 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.
