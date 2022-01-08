Insider Selling: Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CEO Sells 9,518 Shares of Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 9,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $12,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KALA opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KALA. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after acquiring an additional 402,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 108,620 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,727,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 22,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 179,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 122,548 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

