Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $3,337,588.80 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $3,337,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total transaction of $5,325,100.00.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $429.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.53. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 0.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.59.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

