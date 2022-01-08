Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CIO Sells 7,416 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CIO Fernando Mulet sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $60,588.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fernando Mulet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Fernando Mulet sold 9,018 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $70,520.76.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

