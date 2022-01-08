Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $96,780.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.15.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $169,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAPT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

