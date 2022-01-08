Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 5,760 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

salesforce.com stock opened at $228.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.76 and a 200 day moving average of $265.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 852 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

