Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) EVP Sells $747,446.28 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) EVP Ted Kummert sold 17,278 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $747,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ted Kummert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $6,793,609.32.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

