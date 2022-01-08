Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Update

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

INSI stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $19.88. 55,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,298. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $23.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.539 dividend. This is a positive change from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 12.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 35.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,265,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

