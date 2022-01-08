Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 102.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,007. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.38. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.73.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

