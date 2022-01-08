Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $584,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 342,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,634,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 45,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,007. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $133.25 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

