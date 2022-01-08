International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $135.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.45. The company has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

