InterOcean Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 27.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $58.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.