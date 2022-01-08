InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of InterPrivate II Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterPrivate II Acquisition alerts:

InterPrivate II Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.71 during midday trading on Friday. 988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,541. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.